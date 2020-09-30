Salt Bae’s restaurant apologizes after coronavirus closure

By Michael Phillips

As a place to gather before the fire of someone’s imagination, to watch and listen with strangers and friends, movie theaters feel pretty shaky right now.

My neighborhood movie house in Chicago, the Logan Theatre, closed in March, along with the rest of everything. Three words appeared on its marquee in early spring: STAY STRONG LOGAN.

A couple of months later, a new message reassured the regulars and the visitors along North Milwaukee Avenue: TEMPORARILY CLOSED. MORE MOVIE MAGIC TO COME.

A month ago, Warner Brothers gambled and released Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” all over the world, albeit on different pandemic timetables. The film has done well in countries where the governments took care of the business of saving lives, and managed to reopen their economies in relative safety. And there endeth the political portion of this commentary.

The Logan’s screens, like so many of the 40,449 across the country, reopened for business in anticipation of a “Tenet”-driven comeback. Four weeks later, biking by the Logan after the theater announced another shutdown, the marquee said … nothing.

Blank.

That hurt.

I worry about the movies coming back, because I worry about a lot of cultural and culinary and community assets of incalculable value coming back.

The movies have faced so many adversaries over the last century. So many came along before we fell in love with the medium and its theaters, grand, boxy, grubby, gorgeous _ all of them.

A century ago movies survived a pandemic that killed 675,000 Americans and 50 million worldwide. Movies survived sound, even though some cineastes predicted sound, and color, might destroy the poetic element of the art form. Which was, and is, a business.

The depths of the Depression couldn’t kill the movies. A handful of ringers _ Mae West, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, charismatic gangsters played by Edward G. Robinson, James Cagney and Paul Muni _ helped pull key Hollywood studios back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Television: How could the movies possibly compete with television? Compete with Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason, Sid Caesar? Even the “mild little show,” as inaugural host Steve Allen called it, titled “Tonight” on NBC? Plus, free movies on the late, late show?

They did, friend. They competed. They went wider, with CinemaScope, and deeper, with 3D, and somehow the formats helped at a crucial competitive juncture. Outside the gimmicks, new winds were blowing. Slowly, as American cinema pushed back against the Hays Code and boundaries already tested by the best and bravest of world cinema, screenwriters, directors and studios inched closer to freedom, tasteless effrontery and revolutions unknown.

The movies learned to coexist with TV, and then the videocassette recorder; the near-death of film stock and the rise of digital projection; and the threat, ever-present now, of the elimination of physical media.

We are all islands in the stream of content now. The 2020 pandemic (fatality toll: over 200,000 in America) has made the studios nervous, along with everybody else. The theaters suffer, because without new movies, the multiplexes and remaining hardy independent movie houses are going through the toughest challenge yet.

We are moviestaying, not moviegoing, and with more and more big titles originally slated for 2020 release postponing into 2021, the nation’s 40,449 movie screens are watching and waiting to see how many of us think moviegoing is an entertainment priority.

I have friends chiming in on Facebook, to name one entertainment priority that doesn’t seem to be going away, about how the industry has been writing its own eulogy for decades. One came from Columbia College film professor and screenwriter Ron Falzone, who wrote about the studios’ longtime, increasingly exclusionary reliance on massively budgeted franchise productions, especially the Disney Marvel galaxy of expectations, usually met, so rarely exceeded.

The quest for one more billion-dollar baby has created ruinous stockholder expectations, all but wiping out the low- and mid-budget studio filmmaking ecosystem. Netflix and others were happy to step in. Is it the same, or just the best we can do now?

“The pandemic,” Falzone wrote, “may not have been predictable, but a meltdown like this has been in the offing for years. Hollywood created a business model that makes these tedious behemoths responsible for carrying the entire industry from production to exhibition. It’s the same kind of suicidal thinking that almost killed the industry in the mid-’60s. I fear that it may finish the job now.”

I wonder if the rise of the global “Star Wars” economy, which begat the global Marvel economy as well as the accompanying “good try” solar system of DC Films, has been any good for the movie industry at all. I say that having enjoyed a lot of those economies’ goods and services, from lightsaber battles in our basement to the liveliest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments in theaters.

Those industry-shaping economic forces now seem inevitable, just as our world seems unthinkable without Yoda. Or the Force.

For millions these are the experiences they miss about going to the movies, although _ tellingly _ Baby Yoda is a product of “The Mandalorian” and the Disney+ streaming service. For so many of us, encountering a big blockbuster in packed movie theaters and feeling it just plain working, even if it was schlock, can’t be equated to anything involving a couch and a remote. I saw “Earthquake” with a pal from the vantage point of the inside of a Sensurround speaker. So I know what I’m talking about, even if I can’t hear what I’m saying.

I miss seeing movies inside, but outside the house. I miss the fizz, nervous energy, occasional panic and frequent joy of a live film festival experience, which has migrated largely online this year.

All year, and for who knows how much longer, I’ve been happily plagued by memories of moviegoing from all six decades of my life:

The screams of a packed house watching “Jaws” and “Carrie” for the first time, in Racine, Wisconsin, where I grew up.

The trips down to Chicago to see movies in the Loop with my family, from “The Happiest Millionaire” (a roadshow engagement so tedious it has not, I think, technically, ever actually ended) to “Take the Money and Run.”

My first Czech New Wave discoveries at the University Film Society at the University of Minnesota.

Double features at the Egyptian in Hollywood.

The Grand Lumiere screenings at the Cannes Film Festival.

That time I got my mom to take me to “The Groove Tube” in 1974. An eternal good sport, she temporarily turned to stone during the outrageous VD puppet show sketch, but laughed all the way through the final bit, “Just You, Just Me,” with filmmaker Ken Shapiro dancing across Manhattan.

The time my dad and I saw “Car Wash” at the Cinema I & II (when it was still a General Cinema Corporation two-screen), in November with no heat but a great soundtrack.

The first time I saw “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the same week I saw “The Love Bug” for the fourth.

All of it. I miss all of it.

And that’s why I don’t think the movies are dead and gone. I think enough of us miss the tradition, practice and experience of moviegoing to bring it back, in reduced but meaningful form. When the pandemic abates, and more than 50% of our viciously divided nation gets comfortable with masks as a routine, along with the virtues of an effective vaccine, I think people will lean back into the moviegoing experience again, even as moviestaying remains a firmly cemented cornerstone of our screen lives.

Moviegoing as we knew is going to contract. Theaters will close. Many, forever. For years people inside and outside the film industry have predicted multiplexes as the future home of Marvel movies and “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Wars” entries and the latest Bond picture and that’s mainly it.

Maybe that’s true. Meantime, we can dream of a reconsideration, a couple or a few chagrined years from now, of a time when studios used to do business selling a diverse array of movies (though the diversity too often ended there) on a wide variety of budgets. It wasn’t all do-or-die tentpoles designed for maximum shareholder value instead of the shock of the new. Or the schlock of the new.

We’ve had enough of do-or-die for now, I think.

So I’m hopeful. Hopeful, and cautious, and nostalgic, and eager for the future.

Last week, the day after I biked by the ominously blank Logan Theatre marquee, I rounded the corner and there it was: the marquee, no longer blank.

“WE WILL BE BACK AFTER THIS BRIEF INTERMISSION,” it read, and reads now. “BE WELL AND STAY SAFE.”

(Michael Phillips is the Chicago Tribune film critic.)

