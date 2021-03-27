🔊 Listen to this

What to watch on Saturday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas:

TOP GAMES

Men: No. 1 seed Baylor (24-2) vs. No. 5 seed Villanova (18-6), South Region semifinal, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. Tipoff: 5:15 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Villanova is seeking its third men’s national title in the last six years after winning it all in 2016 and 2018. The Wildcats have withstood a season-ending injury to point guard Collin Gillespie to get back to the Sweet 16. Baylor guards Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teaue are averaging a combined 55 ½ points through the first two rounds.

Women: No. 1 seed UConn (26-1) vs. No. 5 seed Iowa (20-9), River Walk Region semifinal, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 1 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH FOR

