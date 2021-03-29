🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

What to watch on Tuesday at the NCAA tournaments in Indiana and Texas:

MEN

No. 1 seed Gonzaga (29-0) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (25-7), West Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis: Tipoff: 7:15 p.m. EDT on TBS

This game features a few potential NBA lottery picks in and Gonzaga teammates Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert. … Gonzaga is seeking to become the first team to make it to the Final Four unbeaten since There hasn’t been an unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. … Gonzaga leads the nation in (91.8) and (.551). … USC is chasing its first Final Four appearance since 1954.

No. 1 seed Michigan (23-4) vs. No. 11 seed UCLA (21-9), East Region final, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. EDT on TBS

Michigan has allowed opponents to shoot just 22.6% (12 of 53) from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament. … Michigan is chasing its third Final Four appearance since 2013. The Wolverines lost in the championship game in and . … UCLA is the first team to go from the First Four to the Elite Eight since the 2011 VCU team, which went on to reach the Final Four. … UCLA is back in a regional final for the first time since earning three straight Final Four berths from 2006-08.

WOMEN

No. 1 seed South Carolina (25-4) vs. No. 6 seed Texas (21-9), Hemisfair Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN

This game features two in South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (first team) and Texas’ Charli Collier (second team). Collier is regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. … before this season and clashed with South Carolina often. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went 12-3 against Schaefer’s Mississippi State teams. … Texas is in a regional final for the first time since 2016 and seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2003.

No. 2 seed Louisville (26-3) vs. No. 1 seed Stanford (28-2), Alamo Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN

… This game features two AP All-Americans: Louisville’s Dana Evans (first team) and Stanford’s Kiana Williams (third team). Evans was named the … Stanford is seeking its 14th Final Four berth and first since 2017. … Louisville is in the Elite Eight for the third straight time.

