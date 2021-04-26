Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Winners so far at the 93rd Academy Awards:
Original screenplay: “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”
International film: “Another Round,” Denmark
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Costume design: Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
___
For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: