PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes forgot to touch ’em all.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie third baseman running out a home run Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was called out after a replay review.

Hayes stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.

Hayes was also thrown out at second base trying to tag up from first on a flyout to left field to end the third inning.

The 24-year-old Hayes — son of 14-year big leaguer Charlie Hayes — hit .376 with five homers in 24 games last season and entered 2021 as a heavy favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year. He sprained his left wrist in Pittsburgh’s second game and missed two months, finally returning to action last week.

