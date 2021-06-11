🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova will try this weekend to become the first woman to sweep Roland Garros titles since Mary Pierce in 2000.

Krejcikova and fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova advanced to the doubles final with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the United States.

Krejcikova also made it to the singles final by beating Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after saving a match point on Thursday. She will be up against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in Saturday’s title match.

The second doubles semifinal is pitting Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

2:25 p.m.

The first men’s semifinal at Roland Garros pits fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas against No. 6 Alexander Zverev.

Tsitsipas, a 22-year-old from Greece, is bidding to reach his first Grand Slam final. It’s his third major semifinal in a row and fourth overall. Tsitsipas is 0-3 so far.

The 24-year-old Zverev has won one of the two major semifinals he has played, making it to the US Open final last year. The German is looking to produce a first victory against a Top 10 rival at a Grand Slam.

Tsitsipas leads Zverev 5-2.

1:30 p.m.

A day after the marathon win that booked her a spot in the French Open final, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros — in doubles this time.

Krejcikova and her fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova are up against Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the United States in the doubles semifinals.

Krejcikova is bidding to become the first woman to sweep Roland Garros titles since Mary Pierce in 2000. The last woman to make the final of both events in Paris was another Czech, Lucie Safarova. She did it in 2015 and won the doubles title.

In just her fifth appearance in a Grand Slam singles main draw, Krejcikova made it to the final by beating Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after saving a match point.

She’s been ranked No. 1 and won a pair of major championships in doubles.

