🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

A list of winners at the 2021 BET Awards, which aired live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Video of the year: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: H.E.R.

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best male hip-hop artist: Lil Baby

— Best new artist: Giveon

— Best group: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

— Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

— Album of the year: Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales”

— Viewer’s Choice Award: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

— Lifetime Achievement Award: Queen Latifah

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Strong God”

— BET HER Award: SZA, “Good Days”

— Video director of the year: Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

— Best actress: Andra Day

— Best actor: Chadwick Boseman

— Best movie: “Judas and the Black Messiah”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Naomi Osaka

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Viewer’s choice — best new international act: Bree Runway (UK)