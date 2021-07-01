🔊 Listen to this

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and STEPHEN GROVES

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.