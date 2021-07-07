🔊 Listen to this

Associated Press

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in a western Montana town.

A helicopter was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando in pursuit of the bear, which will be killed if found, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon said. Large traps made out of culverts were set around the area in hopes of capturing the bruin.

Ovando, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Helena, is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness.

Long distance bicyclists such as the victim often spend the night in the town, and Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear wandered into the victim’s camping area a couple of times before .

The victim’s identity was expected to be released Wednesday, Powell County Coroner Heather Gregory said.

Further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation. Officials said their priority was to find and kill the bear to prevent another dangerous encounter.