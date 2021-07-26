🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 1-7:

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 90. Blues musician Robert Cray is 68. Singer Michael Penn is 63. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 62. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 61. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 61. Rapper Coolio is 58. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 57. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 56. Country singer George Ducas is 55. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 53. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 51. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 48. Actor Jason Momoa (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 40. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get a Life”) is 40. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 35. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 32.

Aug. 2: Actor Nehemiah Persoff (“Some Like It Hot”) is 102. Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 84. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 78. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 76. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 71. Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) is 68. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 66. Singer Mojo Nixon is 64. Actor Victoria Jackson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 62. Actor Apollonia is 62. Actor Cynthia Stevenson (“Men in Trees,” ″Hope and Gloria”) is 59. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 57. Director-actor Kevin Smith (“Clerks,” ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”) is 51. Actor Sam Worthington (“Terminator Salvation”) is 45. Actor Edward Furlong is 44. “Today” meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is 40. Actor Marci Miller (“Days of Our Lives”) is 36. Singer Charli XCX is 29. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 29.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 95. Actor Martin Sheen is 81. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 80. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 80. Movie director John Landis is 71. Actor JoMarie Payton (“Family Matters”) is 71. Actor Jay North (“Dennis the Menace”) is 70. Actor Philip Casnoff (“Strong Medicine”) is 67. Actor John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”) is 62. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 60. Actor Lisa Ann Walter (“Bruce Almighty”) is 60. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 58. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 58. Actor Isaiah Washington (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Soul Food”) is 58. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 55. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 51. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 50. Actor Brigid Brannagh (“Army Wives”) is 49. Actor Michael Ealy (“Think Like a Man,” ″Barbershop”) is 48. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 45. Actor Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”) is 42. Actor Mamie Gummer (“The Good Wife”) is 38. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 36. Actor Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”) is 36. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 36. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 33.

Aug. 4: Actor Tina Cole (“My Three Sons”) is 78. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” ″Homicide”) is 77. Actor Billy Bob Thornton is 66. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 63. Actor Lauren Tom (“Joy Luck Club,” ″Men In Trees”) is 62. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 60. Actor Crystal Chappell (“Guiding Light”) is 56. Drummer Rob Cieka of Boo Radleys is 53. Actor Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O,” ″Lost”) is 53. Actor Michael Deluise (“Gilmore Girls,” “NYPD Blue”) is 52. Rapper Yo-Yo (“Miss Rap Supreme”) is 50. Singer-actor Marques Houston of Immature is 40. Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle (“Suits”) is 40. “American Idol” runner-up Crystal Bowersox is 36. Singer Tom Parker of The Wanted is 33. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” ″Grace Under Fire”) are 29. “American Idol” runner-up Jessica Sanchez is 26.

Aug. 5: Actor Loni Anderson is 76. Actor Erica Slezak (“One Life To Live”) is 75. Singer Rick Derringer is 74. Actor Holly Palance (“Under Fire,” “The Omen”) is 71. Singer Samantha Sang is 70. Guitarist Eddie Ojeda of Twisted Sister is 66. Actor Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Guitarist Pat Smear of Foo Fighters is 62. Country fiddler Mark O’Connor is 60. Actor Mark Strong (“The Imitation Game”) is 58. Director James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 55. Actor Jonathan Silverman (“The Single Guy”) is 55. Country singer Terri Clark is 53. Actor Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things”) is 50. Cellist Eicca Toppinen of Apocalyptica is 46. Drummer Whit Sellers of Old Dominion is 43. Actor Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Actor Albert Tsai (“Dr. Ken”) is 17. Actor Devin Trey Campbell (“Single Parents”) is 13.

Aug. 6: Children’s music performer Ella Jenkins is 97. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 83. Actor Louise Sorel (“Days of Our Lives”) is 81. Actor Ray Buktenica (“Rhoda”) is 78. Actor Dorian Harewood is 71. Actor Catherine Hicks (“Seventh Heaven”) is 70. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 69. Actor Stepfanie Kramer (“Hunter”) is 65. Actor Faith Prince is 64. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 63. Actor Leland Orser (“ER”) is 61. Actor Michelle Yeoh (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 59. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 57. Actor Jeremy Ratchford (“Cold Case”) is 56. Actor Benito Martinez (“American Crime,” “The Shield”) is 53. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 53. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) is 51. Actor Merrin Dungey (“Summerland,” ″Alias”) is 50. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 49. Actor Jason O’Mara (“Life on Mars”) is 49. Actor Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” ″The Departed”) is 48. Actor Soleil Moon Frye (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” ″Punky Brewster”) is 45. Actor Melissa George (“Alias,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 45. Singer Travis McCoy of Gym Class Heroes is 40. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: “Hamilton,” TV: “Smash”) is 40. Bassist Eric Roberts of Gym Class Heroes is 37.

Aug. 7: Humorist Garrison Keillor is 79. Actor John Glover (“Smallville”) is 77. Actor David Rasche (“Sledge Hammer!”) is 77. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71. Actor Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 69. Actor Wayne Knight (“Seinfeld”) is 66. Singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is 63. Actor David Duchovny (“Californication,” ″The X-Files”) is 61. Actor Delane Matthews (“Dave’s World”) is 60. Actor Harold Perrineau (“Lost,” ″Oz”) is 58. Jazz pianist Marcus Roberts is 58. Country singer Raul Malo of The Mavericks is 56. Actor David Mann (“Madea” films) is 55. Actor Sydney Penny (“The Thorn Birds,” ″All My Children”) is 50. Actor Greg Serano (“Power”) is 49. Actor Charlize Theron is 46. Drummer Barry Kerch of Shinedown is 45. Actor Eric Johnson (“Fifty Shades Darker,” ″Smallville”) is 42. Actor Liam James (TV’s “Psych,” film’s “The Way, Way Back”) is 25.