SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant is now the leading men’s scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history.

Durant made a 3-pointer in the second quarter Saturday night against the Czech Republic to give him 337 points in his Olympic career, passing Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony scored 336 points in his four Olympics. Durant is playing for the third time.

He was the Americans’ leading scorer in both 2012 and 2016, scoring 30 points in the gold-medal game both times. He wasn’t off to a strong start in Japan but was already up to 11 points midway through the second quarter.

Durant has scored in double figures in all of his 19 appearances in the Olympics.

Durant is still a long way from the top scorers in Olympic history. Brazil’s Oscar Schmidt scored 1,093 points and Andrew Gaze of Australia had 789. Both of them appeared in five Olympics.

Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina are currently playing in their fifth and own the third and fourth spots.

