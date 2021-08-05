🔊 Listen to this

TOKYO (AP) — Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold from the Tokyo Games on Thursday, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.

The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. It was Brazil’s third medal — all silvers — from skateboarding’s debut as an Olympic sport.

Cory Juneau took bronze, the second medal from skateboarding for the United States. The first for the U.S., also a bronze, was won by Jagger Eaton in men’s street.

Keegan, who is 18 and was born in the United States, was untouchable with two pulsating runs of tricks and stunts in the 8-man final.

His gold was the first medal in skateboarding for Australia. The golds in the other three events — men’s street and women’s park and street — all went to Japanese skaters.