MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs lost their ninth straight and have allowed 41 runs in the past three games. Chicago is 2-12 since the trade deadline departures of stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee on June 4, 2019.

“There are no words to describe it,” De La Cruz said. “I saw a motivated club with every pitch. It was very enjoyable.”

For Miami, the win coincided with the return of manager Don Mattingly. The 60-year-old Mattingly missed the previous 12 games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The four hour and 14 minute duration was the longest 9-inning game in Miami’s history.

The Marlins’ second-inning outburst erased a three-run deficit. De La Cruz’s drive against Adbert Alzolay (4-13) put Miami ahead 5-4.

“We get down 4-1 early and De La Cruz’s homer got us going,” Mattingly said. “Honestly, the offense was on point all night long.”

Alzolay, who lost his ninth straight decision, was removed because of left hamstring tightness after 1 1/3 innings. Winless since June 2, Alzolay allowed six runs.

“That guy is so competitive,” Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos said. “He wants to give his team a chance to win a game. You can see the pain through his eyes and how he felt when he came out of that game.”

Dan Winkler relieved Alzolay and failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced. He allowed Lewis Brinson’s two-run double and hit Jorge Alfaro with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Brinson scored from third on a passed ball before Jackson connected off Winkler to give the Marlins a 12-4 lead.

Jesús Aguilar also homered for Miami, a two-run shot in the third, giving him 21 in the season and an NL-leading 82 RBIs.

Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-5) benefited from the offensive support and allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked four and hit a batter.

The left-hander is 2-1 since the Marlins acquired him from the Oakland A’s for outfielder Starling Marte on July 28.

“Obviously, not 100 percent happy with my start,” Luzardo said. “I was happy to be able to get through five and settle in the third, fourth and fifth innings.”

Chicago closed the gap on two-run homers from Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ in the eighth and Rafael Ortega’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

Chirinos homered, doubled twice and singled. He briefly considered stretching his second double in the eighth into a triple and complete the cycle but remained at second.

“It was going to be the perfect hit for the triple,” Chirino said. “It didn’t make sense for me to go.”

GETTING TO KNOW YOU

While he was away, Mattingly hadn’t met the recently acquired Jackson and Luzardo. De La Cruz made his Marlins debut in Mattingly’s last game before testing positive for COVID-19.

“I feel like I know these guys a lot, I’ve seen them play eight-10 games,” Mattingly said. “De La Cruz’s at bats are impressive. His defense seems to be right on with his routes. He’s so sure of himself. That’s what I’ve noticed. And Alex just seeing him for the first time I didn’t realize how physical he looks.

OLYMPIAN ALVAREZ RETURNS HOME

With his Olympics journey now over, Marlins minor league infielder Eddy Alvarez returned to his native Miami and attended Friday night’s game against the Cubs. Alvarez is scheduled to report to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Jacksonville next week. As a member of the silver-medal winning USA baseball team in Tokyo, Alvarez became only the sixth athlete to medal in the Summer and Winter Games. Alvarez also won silver in speed skating in the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“Honestly, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would get to experience the Olympic movement again,” Alvarez said. “Once I decided to retire from skating, I thought that was it for me and then once I had the opportunity

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins activated INF Jazz Chisholm from the injured list. Chisholm pinch-hit in the seventh and flied out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Joe Panik (unspecified) was placed on the injured list. … RHP Elieser Hernández (right quad strain) threw a bullpen Friday and appears close to rejoining the roster. Hernández had a successful five-inning rehab outing Tuesday at Triple-A Jacksonville in which he struck out 10 batters on 62 pitches.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Davies (6-9, 5.26) will start the second game of the series for the Cubs on Saturday while the Marlins will go with RHP Zach Thompson (2-5, 3.09).

