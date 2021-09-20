Click here to subscribe today or Login.
By The Associated Press
List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:
Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”
Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Reality-competition program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Writing, Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”
Writing, Comedy Series: “Hacks”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”
Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”
Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”
Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”