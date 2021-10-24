🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

The latest from Week 7 of the NFL (all times EDT):

___

12:25 p.m.

The AFC North lead is in play with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in one of the Week 7 headliners.

The Bengals are a game back of the Ravens at 4-2. Baltimore is among three NFL teams with five consecutive victories since losing the opener.

Tom Brady is trying to lead Tampa Bay to the first 6-1 start in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion is at home against Chicago.

Jared Goff returns to Los Angeles to face the Rams after the offseason trade that sent the 2016 No. 1 overall pick to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. The Lions are the only winless team at 0-6, while Stafford has led LA to a 5-1 start.

The Rams trail the undefeated Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West. Kyler Murray and company put their perfect season on the line at home against Houston. The Texans have lost five in a row since winning their opener.

___

10:30 a.m.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline when the undefeated Cardinals play Houston.

Kyler Murray is trying to lead the Cardinals to their first 7-0 start since 1974, 14 years before the franchise moved to Phoenix from St. Louis. Arizona defensive end J.J. Watt is facing the Texans for the first time after spending his first 10 seasons playing with them.

Kingsbury’s positive COVID-19 test was announced two days before Arizona played at Cleveland last week. Murray threw four touchdown passes in the Cardinals’ 37-14 win.

Arizona quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also were sidelined last week because of coronavirus protocols.

___

More AP NFL coverage: and