🔊 Listen to this

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves starter Ian Anderson and reliever A.J Minter have combined on a no-hitter through six innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson was pulled after five innings. The 23-year-old rookie threw 76 pitches.

Minter worked the sixth, protecting Atlanta’s 1-0 lead Friday night at Truist Park. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston batters haven’t come close to a hit.

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

Anderson walked three, struck out four and hit a batter, throwing only 39 strikes. It was 49 degrees, misty and windy at the outset — earlier this year, the right-hander from upstate New York near Albany said cold weather didn’t bother him.

The only rookie starter to go longer with a no-hit bid in the World Series was Jeff Tesreau of the New York Giants in 1912 against the Boston Red Sox. Tris Speaker broke it up with a one-out triple in the sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports