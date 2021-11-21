🔊 Listen to this

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is scheduled to join his Rainbow PUSH Coalition and other groups on a march in Kenosha on Sunday afternoon to demand criminal justice reform following .

The march is set to trace the route Rittenhouse took the night in August last year during protests over police brutality in the southeastern Wisconsin city, according to a news release.

The march comes two days after a jury cleared Rittenhouse of all charges. On Saturday, hundreds of people across the country .

Among other things, the protesters will demand that the Department of Justice investigate the case for further prosecution, including possible aiding and abetting charges against Rittenhouse’s mother, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement.

Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, traveled with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. His acquittal has over racial justice, vigilantism and policing in America.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, said Sunday that the verdict was hard for African Americans to reconcile.

“Here you have a 17-year-old who , traveled across state lines to protect property that was not his, for owners who did not invite him, and he put himself in harm’s way based on the rhetoric that he’s seen on social media platforms,” Johnson told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” He called it “a warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed in this country or in particular communities.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyers described him as a scared teenager who They to try and emphasize that point.

“I didn’t intend to kill them,” . “I intended to stop the people who were attacking me.”

The march in Kenosha is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center Park.

___

Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: