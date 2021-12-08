🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

The lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” among the year’s 10 best films.

The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder’s “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick… BOOM!” and Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

AFI will also give special awards to Questlove’s music documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),” Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.”

The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.