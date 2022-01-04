Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
By The Associated Press
Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic said on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.
Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.
If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports