MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will take on No. 70-ranked Maxime Cressy in the fourth round as he continues his bid to become the first man in the Open era to win a second Grand Slam singles title at the next major tournament. Medvedev has been the highest-ranked player at Melbourne Park since nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Australian Open for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In other matches, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 20 Taylor Fritz and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic plays No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Fritz and Cressy are both 24-year-old Americans who are playing in the fourth round of a major for the first time. On the women’s side, two-time major winner Simona Halep faces 32-year-old Alize Cornet of France and No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Kaia Kanepi.

MONDAY FORECAST

Sunny, high of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit)

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny, high of 33 C (91 F).

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova beat No. 24 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2; No. 21 Jessica Pergula beat No. 5 Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3; Madison Keys beat No. 8 Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Fourth Round: No. 6 Rafael Nadal beat Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (14),6-2, 6-2; No. 14 Denis Shapovalov beat No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4; No. 17 Gael Monfils beat Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

28:40 — Almost 29 minutes: That’s how long the first-set tiebreaker between Rafael Nadal and Adrian Mannarino took before the 20-time Grand Slam champion finally prevailed 16-14.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“That crazy first set was so important. … half of the match in the tiebreak, without a doubt.” — Nadal after clinching the long tiebreaker on his seventh set point.

