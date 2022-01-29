🔊 Listen to this

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

It’ll be a history-making day, one way or the other. Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the final to get the mark on his own. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitispas in the semifinals. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament. In the women’s doubles final, the top-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will go for their fourth Grand Slam women’s doubles title when they face Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

SUNDAY FORECAST

Cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 28 Celsius (82 Fahrenheit).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Cloudy and a high of 22 Celsius (72 Fahrenheit)

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Women’s Final: No. 1 Ash Barty beat No. 27 Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Men’s Doubles Final: Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios beat Matt Ebden and Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4.

Junior Girls Final: No. 1 Petra Marcinko beat No. 8 Sofia Costoulas 7-5, 6-1.

Junior Boys Final: No. 1 Bruno Kuzuhara beat No. 4 Jakub Mensik 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY: 44. the number of years since an Australian last won an Australian Open singles title, until Barty’s win on Saturday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This is incredible. Time and time again we have come so close and now to have my hands on such a beautiful trophy after an exceptional fortnight is just unbelievable.” — Barty on her drought-breaking win.

