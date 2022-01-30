🔊 Listen to this

By DAVE CAMPBELL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process says and had exploratory conversations about the NFL team’s coaching vacancy Saturday.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides are gauging interest.

A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday night and is searching for a coach.

Michigan’s coach might be a good fit, and he might be ready to leave his alma mater.

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons with the Wolverines. The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco’s coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

