By LARRY LAGE

teams rise and fall with guard play. Look no further than last year for evidence.

in overtime after guard Duane Washington Jr. missed a career-high 14 shots, including a step-back jumper in the closing seconds of regulation with the score tied.

, leaning heavily on in a 16-point win over over Gonzaga. All-America guard Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell accounted for 65% of the Bears’ scoring in the championship game.

In this year’s tournament, here are some backcourt wizards to watch:

OCHAI AGBAJI, KANSAS

In the one-and-done and one-time transfer era, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard stayed at the same school for four years and went from a three-star prospect to a first-team player. Agbaji averages nearly 20 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks.

JADEN IVEY, PURDUE

In the NBA draft in June, he might be the first guard selected. , blazing speed, scoring knack and defense. Even is a fan. The 6-4, second-team All-America shooting guard averages 17 points for the third-seeded Boilermakers.

JOHNNY DAVIS, WISCONSIN

An ankle injury stunted his game recently, leading to a in the Big Ten Tournament, and a week of rest might get him right. The third-seeded Badgers certainly need him at full strength because the first-team All-America player averages almost 20 points.

BENNEDICT MATHURIN, ARIZONA

First-year coach Tommy Lloyd inherited quite a team from fired coach Sean Miller, and no player was more valuable than Mathurin. The 6-6 second-team All-America shooting guard averages 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the top-seeded Wildcats.

COLLIN GILLESPIE, VILLANOVA

College basketball seems to have better shooting guards than point guards, but is a good 1. He directs an offense that has six players averaging at least nine points. The 6-3 fifth-year senior averages 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the second-seeded Wildcats.

PETER KISS, BRYANT

Don’t miss your chance to see in a First Four game against fellow 16 seed Wright State on Wednesday night. scores 25.1 points a game on dunks, shots off the dribble and long jumpers from behind the 3-point arc.

JAMES AKINJO & ADAM FLAGLER, BAYLOR

The Bears lost their terrific trio of guards to the pros last year and reloaded with , who previously played at Georgetown. The new-look backcourt paired the third-team All-America guard with Flagler, who started his college career at Presbyterian College. Akinjo and Flagler each average 13.4 points and combine for 8.8 assists for the top-seeded defending national champions.

ANDREW NEMBHARD & RASIR BOLTON, GONZAGA

is led by a pair of second-team All-America players in Chet Holmgren, the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, and Drew Timme. A senior backcourt sets up the big men for success. Nembhard ranks among the nation’s leaders with 3.24 assists for every turnover. Bolton is one of five players averaging 11-plus points for the top-seeded Bulldogs.

ALFONSO PLUMMER & TRENT FRAZIER, ILLINOIS

gets a lot of credit, rightfully so, but teams have a better chance of collapsing on the All-America center than they do trying to corral Plummer and Frazier. The dynamic duo combines to average 27 points, with more than half of that production coming from behind the 3-point line.

R.J. COLE & TYRESE MARTIN, CONNECTICUT

It’s no surprise that coach Dan Hurley has a strong backcourt, a pair of seniors who attended another college for two years. leads the fifth-seeded Huskies with 15.7 points and 4.1 assists per game. Martin, who previously played at Rhode Island, averages 13.7 points and 7.6 assists.

JD NOTAE, STANLEY UMUDE & AU’DIESE TONEY, ARKANSAS

Coach Eric Musselman loves free-flowing basketball and he has a backcourt to make it happen, led by . Notae leads the team with 18.4 points while Umude and Toney combine for nearly 22 points and 10 rebounds a game.

TEVIN BROWN & JUSTICE HILL, MURRAY STATE

If you’re not a Kentucky fan and looking for a lower-seeded team with good guards to make a surprise appearance in the Sweet 16, consider the seventh-seeded Racers. opens with 10th-seeded San Francisco, which also has a strong backcourt, before potentially playing the second-seeded Wildcats in a Bluegrass State matchup.

