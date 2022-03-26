🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

The are right around the corner with just enough time to before the lights go down in the Dolby Theatre.

After last year’s , this year the Oscars are returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood with .

Those running the show have promised that it will stick to a tight three hours, which is part of the reason they’ve decided to .

And if choosing between 10 movies in one day seems a bit of a stretch, you could just stick with the most nominated of the bunch, “The Power of the Dog,” which is on Netflix.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars ceremony live:

WHAT TIME ARE THE OSCARS AND WHAT CHANNEL ARE THEY ON?

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27. starts 90 minutes beforehand at 6:30 p.m. ET, but many outlets, like E!, will be in place waiting for the stars to arrive from 3 p.m.

Things don’t really start to get busy until after 5 p.m., though.

HOW TO WATCH THE OSCARS IF YOU HAVE CABLE

The most straightforward way to watch the show is to set the channel to your local ABC affiliate.

HOW TO STREAM THE OSCARS

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have access to an antenna, you can also watch the Oscars online with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which costs $69.99 per month.