Click here to subscribe today or Login.
By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the
— Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
— Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
— Best country do/group performance: Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”
— Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
— Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
— Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
— Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo