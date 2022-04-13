🔊 Listen to this

CINCINNATI (AP) — José Ramírez homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Owen Miller hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 Wednesday for their fourth straight win.

Rookie Steven Kwan went 0 for 4, but drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning that put Cleveland ahead to stay as it completed a two-game sweep.

Kwan is 10 for 19 and has reached base in 19 of 29 plate appearances since making his major league debut on opening day. The 24-year-old outfielder had seen 128 pitches this season and taken 42 swings without miss before he couldn’t check his swing on a 2-1 offering in the fourth inning from Nick Lodolo, who made his major league debut.

A day after hitting a grand slam with six RBIs, Ramírez again broke loose. Miller produced his first multihomer game, Oscar Mercado also homered and Myles Straw matched a career high with four hits.

The Guardians have scored 44 runs during their winning streak after producing just one in losing the season’s first two games.

The left-handed Kwan took four straight balls with the bases loaded to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the second. That was the third of three straight walks by the left-handed Lodolo, who also hit two batters in the inning.

Lodolo (0-1), the seventh overall selection in the 2019 draft, allowed seven hits and five runs with three walks and four strikeouts in four innings.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie pitched three-hit ball for four shutout innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Eli Morgan (1-0) relieved and gave up one run and one hit in three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Lodolo hit Ramirez in the left foot with the bases loaded in the second inning.

Reds: LF Tommy Pham didn’t start after injuring his left hand in a collision with center fielder Nick Senzel on Tuesday. X-rays were negative, but Pham was scheduled for extra tests, manager David Bell said before the game. … RHP Lucas Sims (back spasms) started and pitched one inning in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled on Friday to make his second 2022 start in Cleveland’s home opener against the Giants.

Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 19.29) is scheduled on Thursday to make his second start of the season and first of his career at Dodger Stadium.

