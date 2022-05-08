🔊 Listen to this

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice and got the game-winner on the first power-play goal in the series for Dallas as the Stars beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Stars were 0 for 10 with an extra skater, though one of those power plays had been for only 4 seconds earlier in Game 3, before Pavelski’s tiebreaking goal with 9:55 left made it 3-2.

Pavelski had made a cross-ice pass on a rush to Vladislav Namestnikov, who then took a shot that bounced of goalie Jacob Markstrom. The puck was knocked in by the 37-year-old Pavelski, whose 64 career postseason goals are the most by an American-born skater.

Jake Oettinger, the 23-year-old goalie for the Stars, had 39 saves in his first playoff game at home. It came two nights after his 29 saves in a 2-0 win at Calgary that evened the series.

Game 4 is Monday night in Dallas, before the series shifts back to Canada for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Radek Faksa scored the first goal for Dallas, and Roope Hintz added an empty-net tally just before the final buzzer. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.

Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis had goals for Calgary.

After the teams traded shutouts and combined for only three goals in the two games at Calgary, they had another physical and brawling game. Matthew Tkachuk and John Klingberg fought only 1:22 into the game, trading blows and getting 5-minute majors as Oettinger made a glove save of Johnny Gaudreau’s wrister on Calgary’s first shot.

