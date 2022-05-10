🔊 Listen to this

By MARK GONZALES

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning and a three-run homer in the 11th, powering a huge comeback that carried the Cleveland Guardians past the Chicago White Sox 12-9 on Monday night.

Naylor also had a run-scoring double in the eighth and finished with eight RBIs for the Guardians, who stunned Chicago by rallying from an 8-2 deficit in the ninth aided by two White Sox errors.

Andrés Giménez led off the inning with a homer and then doubled home a run in the 10th as the Guardians snapped Chicago’s six-game winning streak. They have won eight of 10 following a seven-game skid.

It was the first multi-homer game for Naylor, back from a horrific leg injury last season. He is 10 for 17 with runners in scoring position this year.

Naylor launched his first career slam off Liam Hendriks, handing the All-Star closer his first blown save since April 8.

Naylor’s go-ahead drive came off Ryan Burr and barely cleared the right-field fence. Burr (0-1) started the 11th in place of Reynaldo Lopez, who felt lower back tightness while warming up and left the game.

