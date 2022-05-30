🔊 Listen to this

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arrested early Monday after police officers spotted his vehicle weaving in and out of lane markers, police said.

Travis Jonsen, 25, appeared to be impaired and refused to provide Tampa police with a breath sample, officials said in a news release.

He was charged with driving under the influence, according to Hillsborough County Jail records.

Jonsen, who had more then 1,000 all-purpose yards during his final year at Montana State, has not played in an NFL game, but has been with the Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad for parts of the last two seasons.

Jonsen was relased from jail later Monday after posting a $500 bond, records show. A lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not listed on jail records.

“We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. Licht declined further comment as the legal process continues.

Tampa police also reminded drivers to use a ride-share or a sober designated driver, especially during the Memorial Day holiday.

.