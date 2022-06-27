🔊 Listen to this

By The Associated Press

An Amtrak passenger train at an uncontrolled crossing in a rural area of Missouri killing two people on the train and one in the truck. Others were injured. The crash happened just after noon near Mendon, Missouri. Several cars derailed. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. The crash came a day after three people were killed when an Amtrak train smashed into a car in California killing three people in the vehicle.

Other recent Amtrak accidents:

— June 26, 2022: Three people in a car were killed when an Amtrak into their vehicle in Northern California. No one in the train was injured.

— Sept. 26, 2021: Three people died and others were injured when an Amtrak as it traveled from Chicago to Seattle.

— Dec. 18, 2017: Three people were killed and 10 seriously injured in a in which part of the train landed on Interstate 5. The train was traveling more than 80 mph during its inaugural run of a newly opened, faster rail line when it left the tracks.

— April 3, 2016: by train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

— March 14, 2016: A train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago , injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.

— Oct. 5, 2015: A train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it . Seven people were injured.

— May 12, 2015: A derailed as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.