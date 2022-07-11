🔊 Listen to this

By JIMMY GOLEN

BOSTON (AP) — Jeter Downs’ bases-loaded blooper against Aroldis Chapman dropped in off DJ LeMahieu’s glove to break a sixth-inning tie, and the Boston Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs to rally past the New York Yankees 11-6 on Sunday night.

After losing the first two games of the series and falling 16 behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East, the Red Sox won the last two to manage a split. And they did it with a pair of comebacks sparked by Downs, a 23-year-old rookie named after former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who was supposed to start in Triple-A on Saturday but was scratched so he could head to Fenway Park.

A day after scoring three runs in the 10th inning to snap New York’s three-game win streak, Boston scored one in the third, three in the fifth to tie it, one in the sixth to take the lead and four insurance runs in the seventh.

J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to make it 6-all in the fifth, and Franchy Cordero and Christian Vazquez also homered to help Boston improve to 0-8-1 in series against AL East foes.

Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter homered for the Yankees, who scored two runs off Boston starter Nick Pivetta in each of the first three innings to open a 6-2 lead.

Vazquez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third, then doubled home a run in the fifth; to tie it 6-all. Chapman (0-3) loaded the bases in the sixth on a single and two walks, then Downs pinch hit for Jarren Duran and blooped one toward center field.

LeMahieu went back on it from second base and Aaron Hicks came in from center, but . Trevor Story scored from third to make it 7-6 but Rob Refsnyder, who held up at first, was forced out at second.

Boston added four more in the seventh, loading the bases on an error, a walk and a single before in left-center to clear the bases. Albert Abreu replaced Miguel Castro and , allowing Story to score from second and make it 10-6.

Chapman was charged with one run on one hit and two walks, striking out two in one inning. Hirokazu Sawamura (1-1) struck out two in two innings for the win.

BOONE BOOTED

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Tripp Gibson in the middle of the seventh. Boone came out to argue, animatedly, after Sawamura struck out Stanton looking to end the top half of the inning.

STARS

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, closer Clay Holmes, catcher Jose Trevino and left-hander Nestor Cortes were added to the AL roster for the All-Star Game on Sunday. They join starters Aaron Judge and Stanton.

The Red Sox have two players headed to Dodger Stadium for the game on July 19: shortstop Xander Bogaerts was added as a reserve, and third baseman Rafael Devers was elected as a starter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: New York starter Jameson Taillon took a hard chopper from Vazquez in the first inning, recovered and made the play at first. Taillon remained in the game.

Red Sox: Devers missed the last two games of the series with back pain. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi pitched three-plus innings for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on a rehab assignment, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. He has been on the injured list since June 12 with lower back inflammation.

UP NEXT:

Yankees: After taking Monday off, host Cincinnati for the start of a three-game series Tuesday. Cole (8-2) will face Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft (4-2).

Red Sox: Rookie RHP Brayan Bello (0-1) makes his second career start when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays.

