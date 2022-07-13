🔊 Listen to this

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy showed unexpectedly strong growth in May, with the three major components of production— manufacturing, construction and services — all posting gains.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that gross domestic product expanded 0.5% in the month, compared with economic forecasts of about 0.1%. GDP declined 0.2% in April.

But the Confederation of British Industries cautioned that the figures can be volatile. The May data was skewed by the celebrations marking , including an extra public holiday.

“This noise will continue to obscure the true state of the economy over the next few months,” Ben Jones, the CBI’s lead economist, said in a statement. “In reality, CBI surveys and real-time data point to subdued economic momentum.”

Britain’s sluggish economic growth has become a central issue in the , with all of the candidates pledging to cut taxes to spur investment by business owners. are vying to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who last week following a series of scandals that undermined his credibility.

In one sign of the , the statistics office said output from consumer-oriented businesses fell 0.1% in May as . The Consumer Price Index rose 9.1% in May, the .

Overall, the service sector expanded 0.4% in the month, the statistics office said. The increase was driven by health care as people booked more appointments with general practitioners following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Services account for about 80% of U.K. economic output.

Output by manufacturers and other production industries increased 0.9% in May, and construction jumped 1.5%.