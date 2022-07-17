🔊 Listen to this

By JAKE COYLE

NEW YORK (AP) — The Marvel sequel “Thor: Love & Thunder” dropped a hefty 68% in its second weekend of release but still held the top spot at the box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, while the bestseller adaptation “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuted with a better-than-expected $17 million.

led all films with an estimated $46 million, bringing its two-week global total to $498 million. The sizable decline is more than most Marvel films but in line with recent releases from the Walt Disney Co. superhero studio, including “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (68%), “Black Widow” (68%) and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (67%).

“Love and Thunder” also faced a trio of newcomers, though none came close to toppling Chris Hemsworth’s god of thunder. Best among them was Sony Pictures’ “Where the Crawdads Sing,” . It opened well despite weak reviews (36% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes).

The Reese Witherspoon-produced mystery stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who raised herself in the coastal Carolina marshlands and focuses on a murder investigation of a local celebrity. Moviegoers liked it better than critics, giving it an A- CinemaScore.

It was a particularly good result for a page-to-screen drama, and another sign that adult audiences — who have also helped fuel the success of (still in fourth place with $12 million in its eighth weekend) and (up to $106.2 million after four weeks) — are nearly all the way back to pre-pandemic levels

Appealing to a similar demographic, Focus Features’ starring Lesley Manville as a London cleaner who pines for a Dior dress, also opened strongly, with $1.9 million in 980 theaters. Said Focus distribution chief Lisa Bunnell: “Older movie-goers are returning to enjoy the in-theater experience.”

Meanwhile, the held the second spot with $26 million in its third weekend of release. The Universal Pictures release has thus far grossed $262.6 million domestically and $532.7 million worldwide, .

The Minions made it difficult for a new family entry: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” The Paramount Pictures animated release, launched with a modest $6.3 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” $46 million.

2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $26 million.

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” $17 million.

4. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $12 million.

5. “Elvis,” $7.6 million.

6. “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” $6.3 million

7. “The Black Phone,” $5.3 million.

8. “Jurassic: Dominion,” $5 million.

9. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” $1.9 million.

10. “Lightyear,” $1.3 million.

