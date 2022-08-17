🔊 Listen to this

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling has pitched six perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles in a scoreless tie.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before the game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling has thrown 67 pitches, 48 for strikes. He threw 11 pitches to Austin Hays in a strikeout to start the second inning.

Stripling has struck out seven.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen’s two-out single in the third.

