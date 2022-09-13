Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time . For the complete list, visit :
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
___
For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: