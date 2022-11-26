🔊 Listen to this

Nov. 19-25, 2022

From the excitement and passion of cheering fans of global soccer teams to Iranian women protesting over Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who died while in police custody in Iran, demonstrating in the stadium at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar; to damaged shops in Duzce, Turkey, after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit; to the continuing devastation of the Russia-Ukraine war, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

