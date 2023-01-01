🔊 Listen to this

By RALPH D. RUSSO

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.

It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday’s delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.

The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl and advance to the CFP championship game for the third time.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes played a classic that came down to a missed field goal by Ohio State with 3 seconds left. Amazingly, it was even better than the wild opener of the semifinal doubleheader between No. 3 TCU and No. 2 Michigan.

, the second-highest scoring CFP game ever.

TCU, the first Big 12 to win a playoff game, will be looking for its first national title since 1938 in a season it started unranked.

Georgia, No. 1 for most of the season, is looking for its third national title, trying to become the first back-to-back champions in the CFP era and the first since Alabama won the BCS in 2011 and ’12.

It will be a matchup Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks, with TCU’s Max Duggan and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

The Bulldogs opened as a 13 1/2-point favorites, , against the Horned Frogs in what will be the fifth meeting between the schools.

Georgia has won them all, including the last in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.

