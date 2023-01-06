🔊 Listen to this

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Top-ranked pulled out of the on Friday because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

last September and moved atop the ATP rankings. That allowed him to become the youngest man to finish a season at No. 1 since the computerized men’s tennis rankings began a half-century ago.

This is his second significant setback in recent months, though. Alcaraz cut short his season in November after tearing an abdominal muscle while competing at the Paris Masters. That forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals.

Still, he closed out 2022 with a record of 57-13 and five singles titles.

“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play” at a tuneup event in Kooyong or the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, on Twitter.

“It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward,” he wrote.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports