ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the Adelaide International women’s singles final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur on Saturday.

Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist last year, needed a medical timeout for treatment on her back during the opening set and the world No. 2-ranked player looked restricted at times on the way to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 defeat on Saturday.

Noskova, an 18-year-old Czech ranked 102, will take on world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final. Sabalenka earlier advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Noskova has won six consecutive matches in only her sixth appearance in the main draw of a WTA event. She had to save match points during qualifying to make it to the main draw.

Sabalenka had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace. She won more than 80% of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline. She hasn’t dropped a set this tournament.

“I’m happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. “She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match.”

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men’s semifinal.

The winner of that match will face Sebastian Korda, who advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka’s serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6 (5), 1-0.

