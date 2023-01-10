🔊 Listen to this

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women’s World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow American Lindsey Vonn with 82 wins each, is 0.17 seconds behind Vlhova going into the second run.

Starting first in the opening run, Shiffrin didn’t make any glaring errors on her way down the flood-lit Griessenkar course but Vlhova, who started sixth, knew where to be careful and where to charge more after several other skiers struggled.

Vlhova, a former overall World Cup champion from Slovakia who is Shiffrin’s biggest rival, is seeking her first win of the season after seven podium finishes.

Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia was third, 0.58 behind Vlhova.

Lena Duerr of Germany was faster than Shiffrin at the final checkpoint before a big mistake over a roll cost her a large chunk of time. Still, Duerr was fourth, 0.96 behind Vlhova.

Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, set the first run.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

Shiffrin will start next to last in the second run, which starts at 8:45 p.m. local time (12:45 p.m. EST; 1945 GMT).

