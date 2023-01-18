🔊 Listen to this

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave.

Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach and his staff have offices and practice.

“Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share,” University of Michigan police said in a statement Wednesday.

that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved. Weiss has not responded to messages from The Associated Press.

Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with .

after winning the Big Ten title and losing in a College Football Playoff semifinal for a second straight year.

On Monday, Harbaugh called the school’s president to say he’s staying, ending another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

The 39-year-old Weiss was a part of the Baltimore Ravens’ staff, led by Jim Harbaugh’s brother, John, from 2009 to 2020. He also was a graduate assistant for four years at Stanford, working on Jim Harbaugh’s staff for two seasons. Weiss, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, graduated from Vanderbilt in 2005.

