The Latest: Gremio players wear protest masks in Brazil

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times UK):

6:45 p.m.

Soccer players at Brazilian club Gremio have staged a protest of their own by wearing face masks on the field before the start of their game against São José on Sunday.

Gremio players and coaching staff arrived at the Rio Grande do Sul state championship game wearing the masks.

Authorities in Brazil have not ordered the cancellation or postponement of sporting events because of the corona pandemic but recommended that games are held without fans.

Grêmio beat tiny São José 3-2 with no fans present.

5:15 p.m.

The Italian soccer federation is planning to ask UEFA to postpone the European Championship.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina tells Mediaset TV that Italian officials want Serie A to be completed by June 30.

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome is slated to host the opening match of Euro 2020 on June 12, plus three other games of the tournament.

Gravina says, “The hope is to finish by June 30. … And we’ll need to insert the Champions League and Europa League also. The deadline is June 30, then we’ll eventually see if we need to exceed that.”

He adds, “We’ll propose to UEFA that they postpone the Euros.”

Serie A is currently suspended until April 3, along with all other sports in Italy, the European epicenter of the virus outbreak.

UEFA has a meeting planned on Tuesday to discuss the calendar.

The virus outbreak has also of soccer’s World Cup schedule.

1:15 p.m.

Valencia’s Argentine defender Ezequiel Garay says that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first Spanish league player to become infected.

“I have tested positive for the coronavirus,” Garay wrote on a social media account Sunday. “I feel well and now the only thing to do is to follow the instructions of health officials to remain confined.”

Valencia added in a statement that a total of five members of its staff and team have the new virus, without specifying if Garay is the only player. It says that all are in good health and confined at their homes.

Garay, who is recovering from surgery after tearing a ligament in February, said in a message posted on Instagram that “it’s clear that 2020 is starting on the wrong foot.”

On Saturday, fellow Spanish club Alavés said that two members of its coaching staff had the virus. It said they are in good health.

The Spanish league has suspended play due to the pandemic.

