The Latest: Magic’s Isaac commits to helping feed kids

The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac says he’s partnering with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church for that initiative. Isaac also announced that he’ll be helping families obtain boxes of non-perishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice.

“There’s a great concern to those kids going hungry at this time. We don’t want that to happen,” Isaac said.

The breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go style, in line with social distancing mandates. Isaac says a nurse will be on-site for the pickups as well. Isaac also says there’s a similar plan in place to assist those who are living in extended-stay hotels.

“We cannot just sit on our hands while this is going on,” Isaac said.

Isaac was honored by the Magic last year for his commitment to community involvement. The Magic have pledged $2 million to help arena workers displaced by the sports and entertainment shutdown, and Magic players Mo Bamba and Nikola Vucevic are among those who have offered financial help to that cause as well.

The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. That’s according to an announcement from the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

