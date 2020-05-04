40 songs about the coronavirus pandemic. Listen here.

By MESFIN FEKADU

NEW YORK (AP) — Musicians can't perform on the road but . Here's a list of songs released in the last six weeks related to life in quarantine and social distancing.

CREATED IN QUARANTINE: Songs exclusively written while homebound due to the spread of COVID-19.

1. : The country singer tackles the simple things we are currently missing in life in quarantine, from visiting our parents to going to the movies. Read our interview with Combs .

2. : Written after volunteering at his own community restaurant, Jon Bon Jovi encourages everyone to lend a hand — in any way you can.

3. : An ’80s dancefloor groove where lead singer Tyler Joseph asks, “Wondering would you be my little quarantine?”

4. : Feeling down? Mr. 305 has an upbeat, encouraging song for you.

5. : A rap song about self-quarantining.

6. : A reminder that things will get better.

7. : Posted to Instagram on St. Patrick’s Day, Bono wrote the track after being inspired by Italians quarantined during the outbreak. , which features Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki.

8. : For those away from their partners, some advice to keep the bedrooms alive.

9. : A song about social distancing with Newman’s signature wit.

10. : A tear-jerker about this country singer’s wife, a physician’s assistant working to test people for COVID-19.

11. : These three advise us all to keep calm and chill out.

12. : Just like a Beach Boys song, a feel-good tune that will put a smile on your face.

13. : Reflecting the times, this platinum-selling rapper spills his feelings about the current state of the world.

14. : In the end we still have one another, Potter advises.

15. : A rocking track with lyrics like, “I’m keeping my distance, at least six feet/And I’m microwaving everything I eat.”

16. : An anthem by some of the world’s top gospel musicians, including Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Lecrae, Marvin Sapp and more.

17. : Talk about being productive while at home — in just 24 hours this rapper-actress created this song and its music video about having a free schedule.

18. : Sampling Kendrick Lamar, Tribbett sends a comforting message to the world.

19. : Death Cab for Cutie frontman sings a soft rock track about people isolating.

20. : Feeling incomplete and in self-isolation, Alexander wrote and produced this touching song that sounds like a future radio hit.

21. : The song title says it all.

22. : “Despacito” co-writer offers a positive song in a time of turmoil.

23. : A country song that opens with heat: “Is the world on fire, feels like a bad dream/Did the hammer come down, feels like a kick in the teeth.”

24. : The Japanese pianist’s breezy instrumental track will brighten up your day.

REMIXED: Songs that have been re-recorded or remixed to reflect the mood of the world overtaken by the coronavirus.

25. : A forever anthem continues to serve the people.

26. : A re-working of her upbeat 1989 single “Get On Your Feet” to remind you about your current favorite accessory.

27. : Originally written about her battle with Lyme disease, Lavigne re-recorded the song to honor health care workers on the front lines.

28. : A Cardi B rant about the coronavirus has been transformed into a hit song.

29. : Remixing his original song “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” Todrick Hall has created another dance gem for digital nightclubs, a.k.a. Instagram Live.

30. : Sending the reminder to stay home through a remix of their song “Best Friends.”

31. : The piano slayer rewrites a Flo Rida hit to warn you: “You can’t come to my house/Suddenly two’s a crowd.”

32. : Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, 5 Seconds of Summer and more link up to sing a 2003 Foo Fighters hit, including the Foos.

33. : Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan and more join forces to lean on one another — from 6 feet apart — to perform the classic Bill Withers tune.

PRE-PANDEMIC: Songs written before the virus spread but released because the tracks resonate with the current times.

34. : Recorded before the lockdown, this rock song echoes today’s world.

35. : The title says it all — we hear you, Norah!

36. : Written about the trio’s feelings of loneliness after touring, the rock groove has a deeper meaning the whole world can now relate to.

37. : Originally a demo, the duo recorded a finished version of the song once the coronavirus hit because it related to the current times.

38. : Written at time when she was feeling anxious, Jewel released the song now to help others feeling similarly during these crazy times.

39. : Written in 2018 but released now because of its lyrics about spending time with family and close friends.

40. : Crying while he wrote the song last year, the U.K. singer said he felt lost and couldn’t understand the world. He, and most of the world, feels the same way today.