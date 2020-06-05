The Latest: Chelsea declared Women’s Super League champion

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Chelsea has been declared Women’s Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association’s board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis. Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March.

Chelsea had seven games remaining.

City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea. Liverpool has been relegated.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports