Asia Today: Indonesian capital partly reopens after lockdown

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s capital partly reopened on Monday after two months of lockdown, as the world’s fourth most populous nation gradually reopens its economy.

Jakarta, home to 11 million people, had been under large-scale social restrictions since April 10.

Offices, restaurants and grocery stores reopened with only 50% of their employees and customers. Public transportation also resumed services.

On Friday, all worship facilities in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, including mosques, were allowed to reopen at half capacity and with social-distancing requirements in place.

Schools are remaining closed during this month’s transition phase to the so-called “new normal,” while some shopping centers, zoos and beaches will reopen next week.

Images on social media showed long lines of travelers at railway stations waiting to board trains back to Jakarta, with many ignoring distancing rules.

Jakarta has recorded more than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 529 deaths. Nationwide, there have been 31,186 infections and 1,851 fatalities.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— NEW ZEALAND SAYS VIRUS ERADICATED: New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported Monday that the final person known to have been infected has recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases. Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions. Experts say a number of factors have helped the nation of 5 million wipe out the disease. Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time to see how outbreaks spread in other countries, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acted decisively by imposing a strict lockdown early in New Zealand’s outbreak. Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

— S. KOREA SCHOOLS FULLY REOPENED: South Korea reported 38 new cases, most of them in the Seoul region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions among e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing. Health Minister Park Neunghoo called for officials to examine supplies of testing equipment in case infections continue to increase. He also called for education officials to double-check prevention measures. Schools were fully back in session Monday with the last grades returning to classes in the final phase of the reopening.

— CHINA REOPENS PETITION OFFICE: China reported four new cases, all of them brought from outside China. China has recorded a total of 4,634 deaths out of 83,040 total cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese industrial city of Wuhan late last year. China has increasingly opened up with the sharp reduction of cases, and the capital Beijing on Monday said it was reopening the office where citizens can bring their complaints and petitions.

— SRI LANKA RESUMES NORMAL BUS, TRAIN SERVICES: Sri Lankan authorities resumed normal bus and train services on Monday. The island nation had previously operated limited services due to a coronavirus lockdown. It imposed a 24-hour curfew in March. Since April, the authorities have been easing the lockdown in phases. Authorities say Sri Lanka has prevented a community spread of the virus. The country has confirmed 1,835 cases, including 11 deaths.