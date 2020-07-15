John Hickenlooper reports $5.2 million haul in Senate bid

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. reports a $5.2 million fundraising haul over the past three months, calling it a record for any Senate candidate in state history.

Hickenlooper’s haul is significant, though it comes as his fellow Democratic hopefuls have been shattering Senate fundraising records nationally. Hickenlooper in November will be facing , who is considered the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection. Hickenlooper, a , outraised Gardner in the first three months of the year.

The Democratic campaign on Wednesday reported raising the $5.2 million between April 1 and June 30. It said donations came from all of Colorado’s 58 counties.

The period includes the weeks running up to , which Hickenlooper won handily despite . Gardner and other Republicans began a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against Hickenlooper before the primary concluded, and Hickenlooper’s allies have hit back.

Democrats would need to net three seats and win the presidency to gain control of the Senate.

