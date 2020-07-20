The Latest: California pushes back start of prep sports

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world:

California’s governing body for high school sports said Monday that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December.

The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons.

The federation set time frames for most playoffs and championships. Football will complete its playoffs and championships by mid-April. Actual regular season and playoff schedules will be set separately.

Decisions by state and local health authorities will determine whether games are actually played .

California is currently seeing soaring rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued strict guidelines that will require most of California’s 6.7 million K-12 students to at least start the coming school year with online classes.

The Pac-12 has postponed its football media days.

The league said Monday the move is the result of the Pac-12’s decision to schedule league-only games this season and to delay mandatory athletic activities.

The event, originally set for July 29-31 in Los Angeles, will be held at a later date to be decided.

The University of Louisville says it suspended men’s and women’s voluntary swimming activities for two weeks on Saturday after three members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

A university news release issued Monday did not specify whether those impacted are student-athletes or staffers. It says all three have been quarantined, with procedures and protocols being followed.

Fifteen athletes returned to campus late last month under a phased training approach.

One University of Oklahoma women’s basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19, and a second player has been deemed a close contact.

Oklahoma made the announcement in a news release on Monday. Both players are in quarantine off campus.

The result comes from 100 tests performed Friday on Oklahoma athletes and staff members. The women’s basketball player was the only person with a positive test in a group that included 14 men’s basketball players and 15 women’s basketball players.

Oklahoma re-opens its facilities to members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams on Monday.

The International Skating Union has canceled the Junior Figure Skating Grand Prix for the upcoming season.

Citing increased travel and entry restrictions, the international governing body for the sport said Monday it could not sanction the series. The ISU also said the potential extensive sanitary and medical care measures, including possible quarantine, “would put an unsustainable burden on the organizers.”

The ISU has not made a decision yet on the senior series that features the top skaters, including current world champion Nathan Chen and two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu.

Potential international junior events could be held if “the pandemic developments and situation change and allow for the safe organization” of them. The ISU said it would provide financial assistance for such events, with preference given to venues that were a part of the canceled series.

The ISU Council will meet online on Aug. 3 to further evaluate events for the 2020-21 season.

