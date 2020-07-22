Kuwait emir, 91, to go to US for medical care after surgery

By JON GAMBRELL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruling emir will travel to the United States on Thursday morning to seek further medical care after recently undergoing surgery, its state-run news agency reported.

Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment beginning Saturday. However, Sheikh Sabah’s sudden surgery could inspire a renewed power struggle within Kuwait’s ruling family.

The state-run KUNA news agency quoted a statement from the country’s royal court saying Sheikh Sabah would leave “based on advice from the medical team treating His Highness to complete his treatment after a successful surgical procedure.”

“We ask the Almighty to aid his recovery and sustain His Highness, who is healthy and well taken care of, and to protect him from all harm,” the statement said.