Criminal case opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

GENEVA (AP) — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino was opened Thursday by a special prosecutor.

The case is connected to a meeting Infantino had with the Swiss attorney general.

The special prosecutor, Stefan Keller, closed an investigation into two complaints involving Infantino and attorney general Michael Lauber after turning up “elements that make up reprehensible behavior.”

Lauber announced his resignation last week.

Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold, and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber, too, according to a statement from the Swiss authority overseeing the federal prosecutors office.

